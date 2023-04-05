The Flash Trailer: Stephen Amell Returns to 'Play the Hits' — and Get Hugged for a Bit Too Long

“Barry, Barry, Barry…. What have you done this time?”

The Flash is faced with yet another kind of final-season crisis when Stephen Amell, along with David Ramsey, Keiynan Lonsdale and Sendhil Ramamurthy, reprise their respective Arrowverse roles later this month. And TVLine has an exclusive first look at the trailer for the guest stars-studded outing.

Titled “It’s My Party and I’ll Die If I Want To” and directed by cast member Danielle Panabaker, the April 26 episode opens with a surprise birthday party for Barry, who, yes, is turning 30 again. (The Season 8 finale’s supercharge, it is explained, de-aged the speedster some.) Dr. Ramsey Rosso aka Bloodwork, alas, proves to be quite the uninvited party pooper, having escaped ARGUS to catapult Flash, Iris, John Diggle, Wally West et al into a nightmare scenario.

As Barry attempts to navigate the perilous situation, “A hero returns,” the trailer tells us, in the form of Arrow vet Amell.

“Stephen and I, it’s like getting the band back together,” Flash star Grant Gustin told TVLine during a visit to our New York office. “Just good times, and a lot of laughing.”

Amell in turn told TVLine that being a part of The Flash‘s farewell run “was really special,” and that the April 26 episode will “100 percent” delight fans with a super amount of callbacks.

“We’re there to play the hits, man,” Amell assured. “We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel.”

The Flash continues Season 9 tonight at 8/7c, with “Partners in Time,” which Gustin told us is one of his favorite episodes of the season.

