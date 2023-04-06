NBC's #OneChicago Lineup Is Off the Air for an Entire Month — Here's Why

#OneChicago diehards, you have the rest of the month off. Renewal/Cancellation Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Axed?

TVLine has confirmed that NBC’s Windy City troika of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. will not be back with original episodes until May 3.

After airing new episodes on April 5, the Dick Wolf procedurals will be in repeat mode on April 12 and 19. And on April 26, NBC will give over much of its Wednesday lineup to the two-hour birthday-themed special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, which airs from 8-10 pm; a P.D. rerun will close out the night.

The silver lining in the franchise’s fairly unprecedented late-in-the-season break? When #OneChicago does return on May 3, the franchise will kick off a run of four consecutive fresh episodes, culminating with the trio’s season finales on May 24.

“This is normal scheduling for the Chicago shows,” an NBC rep maintains. “You need a balance of original and encore episodes so that the season can run from September through May.”

It’s worth noting that Med, Fire and P.D. — which are still awaiting formal renewals from NBC — remain in production on their current 8th, 11th and 10th seasons, respectively. Med and P.D. are due to wrap within the week, while Fire — which this season had to contend with the abrupt exit of Taylor Kinney — will continue shooting until early May.