Survivor Recap: Ratu and Soka Declare War — so Where Does That Leave Tika?

A wise and very underestimated woman once said, “Everything yesterday means nothing today.” If that doesn’t perfectly encapsulate the game of Survivor, I don’t know what does.

That woman’s name is Carolyn and luckily for her and the other former members of Tika (Carson included), the brewing war between former Ratus and Sokas is putting them in a prett-y, prett-y, prett-y good spot, as everyone else desperately wants to secure their swing votes. But some people are better at that than others.

Take, for example, Lauren courting Carolyn. “I know we haven’t like, really connected like that, but I think you should be trying to work with me.” Now granted, the edit doesn’t show us everything and maybe Lauren’s game was a little more nuanced than that, but sheesh! Telling someone she really needs you when in fact it’s the other way around? That’s rich. I would’ve liked to see more of that particular conversation.

Yam Yam and Carson are totally content to play the middle, and they’re spot on! And if their social game is at least one percent better than Lauren’s, perhaps they’ll be able to ride this middle lane all the way to the Final 3.

IMMUNITY IS BACK UP FOR GRABS | Speaking of Lauren, we’ve got to give credit where it’s due. She absolutely beasts the immunity challenge, especially considering she feels like the weakest of the bunch. Sure, working with a partner, Danny, helps her make it to that final stage of the challenge — which includes the twisty rope crawl of death, digging up planks and maneuvering across a rope with said pieces of wood – but when it comes to that painful-looking endurance portion, she wins the immunity necklace all by herself. Kudos! That did not look fun.

Back at camp, Ratu wants to target Frannie, since the woman is clearly smart and adept at challenges. But Soka has other plans. Danny shares with Heidi that he has the Soka cage idol and has no problem using it on Frannie to advance their games. But Heidi then tells Yam Yam and Carson about it, hoping to use this bit of info to secure their votes. But when word of that gets back around to Danny, he’s beyond peeved, worrying that Yam Yam will run to the former Ratu members and squeal. And if Danny uses the idol on Frannie and Ratu switches their votes to him, well, he’s up a river without a paddle.

It all comes down to Yam Yam, Carolyn and Carson.

THE TRIBE HAS SPOKEN | But back to Carolyn’s words from before. At Tribal, the castaways talk about how “when you blink your eye, something changes.” People can start out as enemies, but later find common ground and decide to work together. The only thing that matters is the vote that’s in front of them. And if someone isn’t on his or her toes at all times, that’s when the rug can be pulled out from under them.

Everyone votes and Danny follows through with his plan of using his idol on Frannie. When Jeff reads the results, six votes come back with Frannie’s name on them. After those are voided, the remaining four votes expel Brandon from the game.

Did the right person go home? And do you think the former Tika members have what it takes to outwit, outplay and outlast their competition? Let us know in the comments!