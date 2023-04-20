F. Murray Abraham Apologizes for 'Jokes' That Led to Mythic Quest Firing

F. Murray Abraham is apologizing for his behavior that led to his abrupt exit from the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest.

“This is a sincere and deeply felt apology,” Abraham said in a statement relayed by Rolling Stone writer Cheyenne Roundtree, who first broke the news about the circumstances behind Abraham’s departure. “Though never my intention to offend anyone, I told jokes, nothing more, that upset some of my colleagues and as a result lost a great job with wonderful people.”

According to the Rolling Stone report, the 83-year-old Oscar winner and White Lotus actor was at the center of two alleged incidents at Mythic Quest, the first of which resulted in a warning (to steer clear of one of the series’ female cast members) and the second of which led to his dismissal.

In announcing his exit last April, producer Lionsgate issued this cryptic statement: “F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

In response to the Rolling Stone piece, Lionsgate said, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”