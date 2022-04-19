Mythic Quest: F. Murray Abraham Exits Ahead of Season 3 — But Why?

When Mythic Quest returns with its third season on Apple TV+, it will do so without cast member F. Murray Abraham. The Most Shocking Cast Exits Announced (So Far) This Year

“F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of Mythic Quest,” producing studio Lionsgate confirmed to VanityFair.com in a statement, before cryptically adding, “Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

The 82-year-old Oscar winner — who currently voices the role of Khonsh on Disney+’s Moon Knight — co-starred on Mythic Quest as video game auteur C.W. Longbottom.

The news comes six months after Apple TV+ renewed the comedy series for Seasons 3 and 4.

Created by Rob McElhenney and his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cohorts Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest “follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time,” according to the official logline. In addition to McElhenney and Abraham, the ensemble cast includes Community‘s Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and fellow EP David Hornsby.

TVLine has reached out to Apple TV+ for comment.