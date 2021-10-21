Mythic Quest Renewed for 2 More Seasons — Watch Rob McElhenney Tell Sir Anthony Hopkins, Jason Sudeikis

Mythic Quest is leveling up.

Apple TV+ has renewed the critically acclaimed comedy for not one, but two more seasons. Series star and co-creator Rob McElhenney revealed the news in a comedic social media video, featuring a FaceTime call with Season 2 guest star Sir Anthony Hopkins, and Emmy-winning Ted Lasso co-creator/star Jason Sudeikis. Watch below:

BREAKING: Big announcement from Sir Anthony Hopkins and Jason Sudeikis (and Ron something) #MythicQuest is returning for Seasons 3 & 4 pic.twitter.com/OugCaIWwjv — Apple TV (@AppleTV) October 21, 2021

Created by McElhenney and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cohorts Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest “follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time,” according to the official logline. In addition to McElhenney, the ensemble cast includes Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Community‘s Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and fellow EP David Hornsby. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

“Just like critics and audiences all over the world, we fell in love with Rob and his team’s sharp writing and full-of-heart, relatable characters that make up the world of Mythic Quest,” Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said in a statement. “We can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the upcoming seasons of this brilliant workplace comedy.”

Word of Seasons 3 and 4 comes nearly four months after the release of Mythic Quest‘s Season 2 finale, which earned a TVLine reader grade of “A-” (read recap and post mortem). TVLine’s Streaming Scorecard has been updated to reflect the multi-season pickup.

Are you looking forward to two additional seasons of Mythic Quest? Watch the announcement above, then drop your thoughts in a comment below.