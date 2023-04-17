F. Murray Abraham Was Allegedly Fired From Mythic Quest for Sexual Misconduct (Report)

Almost one year to the day that F. Murray Abraham‘s sudden and mysterious Mythic Quest exit was announced, a new report claims the 83-year-old Oscar winner was fired from the Apple TV+ series due to sexual misconduct.

According to TVLine’s sister pub Rolling Stone, the White Lotus actor was at the center of two alleged incidents at Mythic Quest, the first of which resulted in a warning (to steer clear of one of the series’ female cast members) and the second of which led to his dismissal.

In announcing his exit last April, producer Lionsgate issued this cryptic statement: “F. Murray Abraham will not be returning to Season 3 of Mythic Quest. Beyond that, we do not comment on matters concerning personnel.”

In response to the Rolling Stone piece, Lionsgate said, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

Created by Rob McElhenney and his It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia cohorts Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, Mythic Quest — which is now heading into its fourth season — “follows the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all time.” In addition to McElhenney and Abraham, the ensemble cast includes Community‘s Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, Jessie Ennis and fellow EP David Hornsby.