Game of Thrones Dunk and Egg Prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight Greenlit at HBO

Despite Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin once plainly stating that HBO was not going to make a TV show out of his Dunk and Egg novellas, those characters will be central in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, a Thrones prequel series that HBO greenlit Wednesday during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of its Max streaming service.

The series will be written and executive-produced by Martin and Ira Parker. Ryan Condal, who currently serves as House of the Dragon‘s showrunner, and Vince Gerardis also will be EPs.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros,” the official logline reads. “A young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall” (aka Dunk) “and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

In 2021, HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys stressed that the Game of Thrones spinoff concepts that would move forward would be the ones that are the strongest based on several measures.

“Obviously, we know George has this incredible world with all of this really rich and complicated history and all of these characters,” he told TVLine at the time. “So we’ve been trying to be thoughtful about what are the stories that are worth telling. What would be exciting? What would fans love?” he said. “Dunk and Egg is one of those, but not the only one.”

Bloys added that HBO also would take into account what the network — and the creators with which it partners — are most excited about, story-wise. Ideally, he said, “We’ll let the creative dictate where we end up.”

