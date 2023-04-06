The Resident Officially Cancelled at Fox: 'It Was a Great Run,' Says Creator

Yep, it’s time to call it on The Resident.

Fox has officially cancelled the medical drama — recently noted by TVLine as one of 13 broadcast series with very uncertain futures — after six seasons, TVLine has learned. Cancellation Jitters: 13 Shows in Limbo on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW

“It was a great run,” series co-creator Amy Holden Jones tweeted on Thursday in response to the news. “#TheResident lives on ⁦@hulu where you can watch commercial free. Today is a day of gratitude for our amazing cast and crew and the life altering experience we shared.”

The Resident this season averaged 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 10 and 29 percent from its Season 5 tallies. Out of the 15 scripted programs that Fox has thus far aired this TV season, it delivers the fourth-largest audience (trailing only the 9-1-1s and Accused) but ties for No. 9 in the demo.

The show’s renewal prospects began to look especially grim in early March, when the Georgia-based estate sale purveyor Peachtree Battle announced that it would soon be hosting “a major network medical drama prop and liquidation” sale. The Resident filmed outside of Atlanta, and eagle-eyed fans recognized many of the props as belonging to the show. At the time, a Resident insider told TVLine the series was “essentially done,” but a Fox rep maintained that an official decision had yet to be made on the show’s fate.

Jones previously confirmed to TVLine that the Season 6 finale was intentionally written as a suitable series ender, in the event the show was not renewed. That said, if the show had returned for Season 7, fans would have seen Devon and Leela’s wedding and the continuation of Conrad and Billie’s romance, as well as how Bell and Kit “deal with the mix of [Bell] being a patient and a doctor,” Jones divulged at the time.

“Making this show is the hardest work I’ve done, but it’s also a personal joy and privilege,” she added. “This cast is the happiest and most unified I’ve seen in all my time in the business. The incredible crew loves coming to work. I will always be proud of all we’ve done and how we’ve done it. If it ends, there will be sorrow, but we rang the bell.”

Fox’s primetime schedule won’t be without a medical drama, though: Earlier this week, the network ordered to series Doc, adapted from the Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani. The drama follows Dr. Amy Elias, the brilliant chief of internal and family medicine at a Minneapolis hospital, who must navigate an unfamiliar world after a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life.

The Resident‘s cancellation has been added to our 2023 Renewal Scorecard.