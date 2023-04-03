TVLine Items: PLL Promotion, Fox Orders New Medical Drama and More

A Pretty Little Liars beau is sticking around: The HBO Max series has promoted Elias Kacavas, who played Greg in Original Sin, to series regular for Season 2, dubbed Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, our sister site Deadline reports.

Greg is described as “Kelly’s (Mallory Bechtel) fun-loving boyfriend, who finds himself questioning his faith and values” when the show returns.

The first season of HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars reboot starred Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams, Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe, Zaria as Faran Bryant, Malia Pyles as Minnie “Mouse” Honrada, Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar, Bechtel as Karen/Kelly Beasley, Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe, Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar, Eric Johnson as Sheriff Tom Beasley, Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble and Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Fox has ordered to series Doc, a medical drama adapted from the Italian series Doc — Nelle tue mani, about “hard-charging, brilliant Dr. Amy Elias, Chief of Internal and Family Medicine at Westside Hospital in Minneapolis,” read the official synopsis. “After a brain injury erases the last eight years of her life, Amy must navigate an unfamiliar world where she has no recollection of patients she’s treated, colleagues she’s crossed, the soulmate she divorced, the man she now loves and the tragedy that caused her to push everyone away. She can rely only on her estranged 17-year-old daughter, whom she remembers as a 9-year-old, and a handful of devoted friends, as she struggles to continue practicing medicine, despite having lost nearly a decade of knowledge and experience.” Magnum P.I. EP Barbie Klingman will serve as showrunner.

* The Apple TV+ limited series The Crowded Room, starring Tom Holland (Spider-Man: Homecoming), Amanda Seyfried (Big Love) and Emmy Rossum (Shameless), is slated to release it first three episodes on Friday, June 9, with a new episode debuting weekly until July 28.

* New episodes of Apple TV+’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series will premiere on Friday, June 23. This season’s star-studded lineup includes model and actress Cara Delevingne, singer Avril Lavigne, comedian Cedric the Entertainer, actress Lea Michele, singer Alanis Morrisette, the cast of Ghosts and others.

* Showtime is not moving forward with its historical drama King Shaka, from executive Antoine Fuqua, despite nearly completing production on Season 1, Deadline reports. The series is expected to be shopped to other outlets.

* Netflix has ordered a pilot for Little Sky, a comedy headlined and produced by Nine Perfect Strangers star Samara Weaving, Deadline reports. It marks the first pilot order from the streamer, which is known for handing out straight-to-series orders since it began creating original content in 2011.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?