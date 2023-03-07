The Resident Renewal Hopes Dim

After six seasons, it appears The Resident is about to take its last breath.

Although a Fox rep maintains that no official renewal/cancellation decision has been made, multiple sources confirm to TVLine that the medical drama — recently noted by TVLine as one of 13 broadcast series with very uncertain futures — stands little chance of returning for a seventh season.

“It’s essentially done,” a Resident insider tells TVLine.

The series’ fate appeared all but sealed last week when the Georgia-based estate sale purveyor Peachtree Battle announced that it would soon be hosting “a major network medical drama prop and liquidation” sale. The Resident shoots outside of Atlanta, and eagle-eyed fans recognized many of the props as belonging to the show.

The Resident this season averaged 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 10 and 29 percent from its Season 5 tallies. Out of the 15 scripted programs that Fox has thus far aired this TV season, it delivers the fourth-largest audience (trailing only the 9-1-1s and Accused) but ties for No. 9 in the demo. Cancellation Jitters: Shows in Limbo on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, The CW

As series co-creator Amy Holden Jones shared with TVLine in January, the Season 6 finale was intentionally written as a suitable series finale, in the event the show was not renewed. Among the episode’s major developments: Conrad and Billie said “I love you” for the first time; Leela became an attending surgeon, and she and Devon got engaged; and Gov. Betz restored Chastain Park’s full funding after his successful heart transplant.

“Making this show is the hardest work I’ve done, but it’s also a personal joy and privilege,” Jones said at the time. “This cast is the happiest and most unified I’ve seen in all my time in the business. The incredible crew loves coming to work. I will always be proud of all we’ve done and how we’ve done it. If it ends, there will be sorrow, but we rang the bell. If not, our goal has always been higher and higher, better and better. I can promise a great Season 7, should it occur.”

TVLine’s 2023 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect The Resident‘s likely end. How are you feeling about this update? Tell us in a comment below.