Ratings: The Flash Eyes Audience Low; Survivor, Chicago Fire Lead Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s Chicago Fire cooked up the night’s biggest audience. Freshly Updated! Our Renew/Cancel Forecast

CBS | Survivor (with 5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, read recap) was steady, as was True Lies (2.5 mil/0.2, leading out of an FBI rerun).

NBC | Chicago Med (6.4 mil/0.5), Fire (6.7 mil/0.5) and P.D. (5.1 mil/0.5) were all steady.

THE CW | The Flash (470K/0.1, read recaplette) slipped to an audience low, but coming up next is one of Grant Gustin’s favorite episodes of the season (stay tuned for our video Q&A!). Riverdale‘s final season premiere (260K/0.1, read recap) was up in viewers from the average from Season 6 (which aired largely in the summer). If you wanna get math-y, Riverdale matched its second-best audience since 6×05.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.7 mil/0.6) ticked up, while Farmer Wants a Wife (2.1 mil/0.2) was steady.

ABC | A Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.2, read recap) was steady.

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. This is only an exhibition, this is not a competition. Please, no wagering.