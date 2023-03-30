×

Ratings: The Flash Eyes Audience Low; Survivor, Chicago Fire Lead Wednesday

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Survivor led Wednesday in the demo, while NBC’s Chicago Fire cooked up the night’s biggest audience.

CBS | Survivor (with 5 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, read recap) was steady, as was True Lies (2.5 mil/0.2, leading out of an FBI rerun).

NBC | Chicago Med (6.4 mil/0.5), Fire (6.7 mil/0.5) and P.D. (5.1 mil/0.5) were all steady.

THE CW | The Flash (470K/0.1, read recaplette) slipped to an audience low, but coming up next is one of Grant Gustin’s favorite episodes of the season (stay tuned for our video Q&A!). Riverdale‘s final season premiere (260K/0.1, read recap) was up in viewers from the average from Season 6 (which aired largely in the summer). If you wanna get math-y, Riverdale matched its second-best audience since 6×05.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.7 mil/0.6) ticked up, while Farmer Wants a Wife (2.1 mil/0.2) was steady.

ABC | A Million Little Things (1.8 mil/0.2, read recap) was steady.

