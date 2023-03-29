Nia's Visit to The Flash Brings Update on Supergirl and Other Superfriends

As The Flash hit the midpoint of its final season, a visit from Nia Nal aka Dreamer brought much drama, but also some updates on Supergirl and a few of her superfriends.

For starters — and as set up during Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman’s recent visit to Central City — Nia (played by Supergirl‘s Nicole Maines) showing up unannounced to see Iris at Central City Citizen Media wasn’t entirely random. Because apparently, Iris took Ryan up on her offer and recently — albeit off-screen, grrr — joined Ryan, Nia, Kara Danvers/Supergirl and her sister Alex/Sentinel for mimosa brunch.

Nia and Iris were soon pulled into some mysterious dream realm, leaving their bodies unconscious at the Citizen and then at STAR Labs (which really needs some proper medical personnel after Caitlin’s death). And while Barry would have welcomed a helping hand from any of Nia’s friends, especially those familiar with her Dreamer powers, that was easier said than done.

To recap: When last we tuned into Supergirl, Kara via an exclusive Cat Grant interview had been revealed to the world as Supergirl… J’onn J’onzz was heading up a reconstituted DEO (now named the Department of Extranormal Operations)… and Brainy (Brainiac 5) opted not to return to the future but instead stay put in there here and now, to be with Nia.

Alas, when Barry thought to reach out to any of the above, Chester reported that they were all “off world” at the moment and unable to lend a hand — which was of course convenient, though especially odd to not have Brainy of all people get involved/concerned. Bar then sped off to check in with the Justice League at large, but… that did not pan out either, grrr.

On the bright side? Once this crisis (actually a test of sorts for Nia, conducted by the OG Dreamer) was resolved, it was made clear that Nia and Iris will continue to have regular brunch dates with Ryan, Kara and Alex.

Provided no one has to go “off world,” I suppose!

What did you think of Nia Nal’s visit to The Flash?