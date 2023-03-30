Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series, From Alex Kurtzman and Nancy Drew Creator, Ordered at Paramount+

Paramount+’s ever-expanding Star Trek universe is headed to Starfleet Academy. What's New on Netflix, Paramount+ and More

The streaming service announced Thursday that it has handed a series order to Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, its fifth live-action Star Trek series (and seventh Trek series overall). Franchise boss Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau (The CW’s Nancy Drew) will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

“Admission is now open to Starfleet Academy!” Kurtzman and Landau said in a statement. “Explore the galaxy! Captain your destiny! For the first time in over a century, our campus will be re-opened to admit individuals a minimum of 16 Earth years (or species equivalent) who dream of exceeding their physical, mental and spiritual limits, who value friendship, camaraderie, honor and devotion to a cause greater than themselves.

“The coursework will be rigorous, the instructors among the brightest lights in their respective fields, and those accepted will live and study side-by-side with the most diverse population of students ever admitted,” the statement continues. “Today we encourage all who share our dreams, goals and values to join a new generation of visionary cadets as they take their first steps toward creating a bright future for us all. Apply today! Ex Astris, Scientia!”

The pair will executive-produce alongside Gaia Violo (who is writing the series premiere), Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa and John Weber. Production will begin in 2024.

Paramount+ is currently home to Star Trek: Discovery (ending with Season 5), Star Trek: Short Treks (an anthology series initially conceived to bridge the gap between seasons of Discovery), Star Trek: Picard (ending with its current Season 3), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (renewed for Seasons 2 and 3), Star Trek: Lower Decks (renewed for Seasons 4 and 5) and Star Trek: Prodigy (renewed for Season 2).

As of January, an eighth series — the long-gestating Discovery spinoff about Section 31 starring newly minted Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh — was still in active development at Paramount+.

