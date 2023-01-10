Star Trek: Discovery Spinoff About Section 31, Starring Michelle Yeoh, Is Still in Development at Paramount+

Even though Golden Globe nominee Michelle Yeoh seems to be doing everything, everywhere, all at once, there remains hope that she still has interstellar espionage in her future.

Coming off of Yeoh’s Season 1 run in Star Trek: Discovery, there were reports that she would headline a spinoff centered on Starfleet’s Section 31, a top-secret division first introduced in the Deep Space Nine TV series. (Yeoh’s “mirror” Philippa Georgiou was first recruited to join the division in a deleted scene from Discovery‘s Season 1 finale.) In fact, it was four years ago this week that the prospective offshoot was officially put into development at Paramount+ fka CBS All Access.

But in the years since, Yeoh has gone on to book/film roles in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, the Golden Globe-nominated film Everything Everywhere All at Once, Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, Disney+’s upcoming American Born Chinese and Netflix’s recently released The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Yet despite Yeoh’s status as a hot commodity, Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming, told TVLine at a Television Critics Association press tour event that there have been “conversations” about the Section 31 series, affirming, “It’s still in development.”

Alex Kurtzman, the architect of Paramount+’s Star Trek slate, said in a May 2022 interview that Yeoh’s Section 31 series was one of two new series “we are focusing on right now” (the other being about cadets at Starfleet Academy). Yeoh herself told EW last February that she still hoped to do the series, describing it as the Discovery universe “but different. It’s wilder. It’s Mission: Impossible meets Guardians of the Galaxy in space.”

Yeoh played the USS Discovery‘s captain Philippa Georgiou in Season 1 of Paramount+’s first Star Trek series, but was killed off early on. She returned later that season as the ruthless mirror-universe counterpart, Emperor Georgiou, who wound up involved in Starfleet’s Section 31 — a covert element that played a role throughout Season 2.

If a Section 31 series ends up actually happening, it would join Paramount+’s ever-robust slate of Star Trek fare, including Discovery (Season 5 is due this year), Star Trek: Picard (Season 3 premieres Feb. 16), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the animated Star Trek: Lower Decks.

