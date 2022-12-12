Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary, White Lotus Lead 2023 TV Nominees

Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday, and ABC’s Abbott Elementary led the TV side of things with five total nods.

Following close behind with four nominations apiece were HBO’s The White Lotus, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Pam & Tommy, and Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Among freshmen series getting some love: HBO’s House of the Dragon, Netflix’s Wednesday, FX’s The Bear and The Old Man, Disney+’s Andor and Apple TV+’s Severance.

The nominations come as the Golden Globes broadcast attempts to claw its way back to relevancy following numerous controversies (documented here) that led NBC to drop the ceremony in 2021.

This year’s Jerrod Carmichael-hosted ceremony is set to air Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock. Scroll down to see the full list of this year’s TV nominees.

DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

DRAMA ACTRESS

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

DRAMA ACTOR

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTOR

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

SUPPORTING ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

SUPPORTING ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

LIMITED SERIES ACTOR

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy