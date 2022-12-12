Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary, White Lotus Lead 2023 TV Nominees

Nominations for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday, and ABC’s Abbott Elementary led the TV side of things with five total nods.
Following close behind with four nominations apiece were HBO’s The White Lotus, Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building and Pam & Tommy, and Netflix’s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Among freshmen series getting some love: HBO’s House of the Dragon, Netflix’s Wednesday, FX’s The Bear and The Old Man, Disney+’s Andor and Apple TV+’s Severance.
The nominations come as the Golden Globes broadcast attempts to claw its way back to relevancy following numerous controversies (documented here) that led NBC to drop the ceremony in 2021.
This year’s Jerrod Carmichael-hosted ceremony is set to air Tuesday, Jan. 10 on NBC and Peacock. Scroll down to see the full list of this year’s TV nominees.
DRAMA SERIES
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
DRAMA ACTRESS
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
DRAMA ACTOR
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
MUSICAL OR COMEDY SERIES
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTRESS
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
MUSICAL OR COMEDY ACTOR
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
SUPPORTING ACTRESS (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
SUPPORTING ACTOR (MUSICAL/COMEDY OR DRAMA)
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
LIMITED SERIES ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
LIMITED SERIES ACTOR
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
LIMITED SERIES SUPPORTING ACTOR
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy