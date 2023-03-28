Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Officially Secures Early Season 3 Renewal

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is coming back for more space adventures.

Paramount+ announced Tuesday that the sci-fi series has been officially renewed for Season 3. Additionally, Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, June 15; new episodes will stream weekly.

The streamer also revealed that the animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed for a 10-episode fifth season. Season 4 will premiere this summer; an exact date has not yet been revealed. Plus, the animated children’s series Star Trek: Prodigy will return for Season 2 this winter.

Set in the years before Kirk takes the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, Strange New Worlds follows Captain Christopher Pike (played by Anson Mount), Number One Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) and Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy.

The crew also includes Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush), La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong), Cadet Nyota Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), Dr. M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun) and Lt. Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia).

Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley, who appeared as James T. Kirk in the Season 1 finale, will recur as the future Enterprise captain in Season 2. “In the Season 1 finale, it’s a very plot-driven episode [and] we don’t really get to explore Kirk in the same way that we do in Season 2,” Wesley previously told TVLine. “It’s a younger Kirk. It’s a Kirk pre-Enterprise, and so we get to really have fun [next season].” Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The new season will also see Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’s Carol Kane drop by as Pelia, a highly educated engineer who “suffers no fools,” per the official description, and solves problems “calmly and brusquely, thanks to her many years of experience.”

Plus, fans can expect a crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks, featuring both live-action and animation, as Lower Decks’ Ensign Beckett Mariner (voiced by Tawny Newsome) and Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid) drop by the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Are you glad that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is returning for Season 3? What are you excited to see in Season 2? Let us know in the comments below.