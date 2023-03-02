The Star Trek: Discovery crew will embark on one last journey.

The Paramount+ series starring Sonequa Martin-Green will end with Season 5, TVLine has learned. The final season will arrive in early 2024.

“As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring Star Trek: Discovery to the world,” executive producers and co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise said in a statement. “The ‘Trek’ universe means so much to so many — including us — and we couldn’t be prouder of everything Discovery has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of Discovery, then we think we’d have made Gene Roddenberry very proud.”

The duo continued, “To the fans around the world, thank you for joining us on this incredible journey. Your love for these characters and your excitement for every episode, every season, has meant the world to us. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on for this final season; we appreciate your patience in the meantime and trust us when we say it’ll be worth the wait. We love you all! LLAP”

After convincing Ten-C to stop using their galaxy-destroying DMA at the end of Season 4, the farewell run finds Captain Burnham (Martin-Green) and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that “sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries,” per the official description. “But there are others on the hunt as well, dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it.”

Season 5 cast includes Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham, Doug Jones as Saru, Anthony Rapp as Paul Stamets, Mary Wiseman as Sylvia Tilly, Wilson Cruz as Dr. Hugh Culber, David Ajala as Cleveland “Book” Booker and Blu del Barrio as Adira.

Three have been added for the upcoming season, including Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy) as Rayner, a “gruff, smart Starfleet Captain who holds a clear line between commander and crew;” Eve Harlow (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Moll, a former courier-turned-outlaw equipped with an impressive strategic mind and a sharp wit; and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters) as L’ak, who is “impulsive and fiercely protective” of his partner Moll. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Paramount+ launched the Discovery spinoff Star Trek: Strange New Worlds — centered on the adventures of Captain Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck) and Una/Number One (Rebecca Romijn) — in 2022; the show landed an early Season 2 renewal ahead of its debut.

A second spinoff centered on Michelle Yeoh’s mirror universe Philippa Georgiou/Section 31 — a top-secret division first introduced in Deep Space Nine — remains in development.

How do you feel about Star Trek: Discovery ending? What do you hope to see in Season 5? Sound off in the comments.