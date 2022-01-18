Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Lands Premiere Date, Early Season 2 Renewal

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 — Plus, Picard Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 — Plus, Picard Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed Star Trek: Discovery Boss Explains That Tilly Reveal — Is She Leaving?

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds finally has a premiere date.

Paramount+ announced Tuesday that the upcoming prequel starring Anson Mount, Ethan Peck and Rebecca Romijn will premiere on Thursday, May 5, with new episodes dropping weekly. Plus, the Discovery spinoff has already been renewed for Season 2 ahead of its debut.

Set in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, the series follows Captain Pike (played by Mount), Spock (Peck) and Number One (Romijn) as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. Mount, Peck and Romijn debuted as the characters during Season 2 of Discovery.

The series will also see Celia Rose Gooding step into the iconic role of Uhura, played by Nichelle Nichols on the original Star Trek series. “I am thrilled and honored to say that I will be playing Cadet Nyota Uhura,” Gooding previously said of the role. “I am so excited to be stepping into this legacy.”

Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard executive producer Akiva Goldsman will write the series premiere, based on a story by him and his Discovery and Picard cohorts Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet.

Strange New Worlds is the latest Trek series headed to Paramount+ after Discovery (which has been renewed for Season 5), Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks (which has been renewed for Season 4) and Star Trek: Prodigy. Plus, a spinoff starring Michelle Yeoh as Discovery’s Philippa Georgiou is currently in development.

Are you ready to see Pike, Spock and Number One explore the galaxy in Star Trek: Strange New Words? Will you be watching when it premieres in May? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.