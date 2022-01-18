TVLine Items: Boys Spinoff Premiere, Lower Decks Renewed and More

Beware the laser baby! The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated anthology offshoot, will premiere with all episodes on Friday, March 4 on Prime Video.

The spinoff series “will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler,” per the official description.

The installments run 12-14 minutes and each features its own animation style. (You can get a first look at the killer Looney Tunes-esque episode in the clip above).

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed for a 10-episode fourth season at Paramount+, with Season 3 set to premiere this summer.

* Netflix has picked up Bad Crimes, an adult animated dark comedy procedural from executive producers Greg Daniels and Mike Judge (King of the Hill). Nicole Byer (Grand Crew) and Lauren Lapkus (Star Trek: Lower Decks) voice two FBI agents who travel across the country to solve grisly crimes while juggling their friendship, career ambitions, and as many men as possible.

* Storm Reid (Euphoria) has joined HBO’s The Last of Us as Riley, a character from the Left Behind game who is an orphan girl growing up in post-apocalyptic Boston, EW.com reports.

* Freeform has released a trailer for grown-ish Season 4B, premiering Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10/9c:

* Netflix has released a teaser for Vikings: Valhalla, premiering with all eight episodes on Friday, Feb. 25:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?