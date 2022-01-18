Star Trek: Discovery Renewed For Season 5 — Plus, Picard Season 2 Premiere Date Is Set

RELATED STORIES Star Trek: Discovery Boss Explains That Tilly Reveal — Is She Leaving?

Burnham & Co. are coming back for even more space adventures.

Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for Season 5, it was announced on Tuesday afternoon. Season 4, which is streaming on Paramount+, will resume with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10.

The current season finds Burnham stepping into the captain’s chair, and the titular crew chasing a scientific anomaly that poses a major threat to the galaxy — a story partially inspired by the current global pandemic.

“We’re taking the spirit of what we were and are feeling as a global family, and then looking through the eyes of our characters and seeing how they would respond to something that is bigger than themselves,” showrunner Michelle Paradise previously told TVLine. “In [this] case, it’s a scientific anomaly. We don’t know at the start of the season what it is, where it came from, what is its nature. Our heroes are going to have to figure that one out.”

Paramount+ also announced that Star Trek: Picard Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, March 3, with new episodes dropping weekly.

The upcoming season of Picard will see The Vampire Diaries’ Annie Wersching recur as the Borg Queen, the infamous villain first introduced in the 1996 film Star Trek: First Contact (played then by Alice Krige). Plus, John de Lancie will reprise his role as Q, the omnipotent shapeshifter who delighted in testing Picard.

The Season 2 cast also includes Alison Pill (back as Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj and Soji Asha), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Rafaella “Raffi” Musiker), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), Orla Brady (Laris) and Brent Spiner (Data).

