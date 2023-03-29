Outlander's Sam Heughan to Lead Sexy Starz Thriller The Couple Next Door

Sam Heughan is trading in his kilt for a badge.

The Outlander star is set to play an “alpha traffic cop” in The Couple Next Door, a six-part thriller commissioned by Starz and the UK’s Channel 4. The series also stars Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), Jessica De Gouw (Pennyworth) and Alfred Enoch (How To Get Away with Murder).

“When Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety,” according to the series’ official logline. “But they soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw).” Among other complications, Heughan’s Danny “shares a passionate night with Evie.”

“I’m thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my Starz family,” Heughan says. “Dries has a unique visual flair and I’m sure we’re going to make something special.”

Adds Tomlinson, “Evie is an exciting challenge for me — a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn’t helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries.”

“Sam has truly found his home at Starz as he continues to shine on our slate,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for Starz, says. “This marks our third series with the brilliant actor and we cannot wait to see the chemistry he and Eleanor will ignite together in this provocative series.”

Heughan currently portrays Jamie Fraser on Starz’s Outlander, which is confirmed to be ending after eight seasons. The show’s seventh season, which is being split into two parts, premieres on Friday, June 16. The second half will debut sometime in 2024. Heughan also appears opposite his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish on Starz’s Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham, which was renewed for Season 2 back in 2021.

Are you excited to meet The Couple Next Door? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the thriller below.