Men in Kilts Renewed for Season 2

Renew yer passports: Sam and Graham are heading to New Zealand.

Starz has renewed Men in Kilts for Season 2, TVLine has learned. This time, the Outlander stars’ adventure will take them to explore the land of kiwis, sheep and Lord of the Rings.

Season 2 will consist of six episodes; Season 1 consisted of eight.

The jaunty reality show’s first season tracked Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish as they traveled Scotland in a camper van, trying their hand at cooking regional cuisine, competing in national sports and trekking the country well-known to fans of Starz’s time-travel drama Outlander.

In Season 2, the friends and co-stars will “revel in the Scottish influence of New Zealand, while diving into its own history,” the official synopsis previews. Watch your travel guides announce the show’s return via the Twitter video below:

New destination, new adventures. Get ready for #MenInKilts Season 2!

In related news, Starz recently announced that Outlander‘s upcoming sixth season will get underway on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9/8c. According to the network, the show’s sixth season “sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina — and perhaps most significantly — during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which, as Claire knows all too well, is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.”

Are you happy to hear that Men in Kilts will be back? Sound off in the comments!