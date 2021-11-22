Outlander Sets Season 6 Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES BMF's Eric Kofi-Abrefa Reflects on Finale, Evolving Reactions to Lamar: 'I Looked at It as All Love'

Outlander fans can expect some snow this spring — and maybe a little ash, too. The show will return for its sixth season on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 9/8c across all Starz platforms, TVLine has learned.

The news was announced on Monday by Outlander author Diana Gabaldon at a launch event for Go Tell the Bees that I Am Gone, the ninth book in the series. The show’s upcoming sixth season is based on the sixth book, A Breath of Snow and Ashes.

According to Starz, the show’s sixth season “sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task, particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina — and perhaps most significantly — during a period of dramatic political upheaval. The Frasers strive to maintain peace and flourish within a society which, as Claire knows all too well, is unwittingly marching towards Revolution. Against this backdrop, which heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie have built a home together at Fraser’s Ridge.”

Claire and Jamie “must now defend this home — established on land granted to them by the Crown — not only from external forces, but also from the increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care. For the Frasers and their immediate family, ‘home’ is more than simply a site in which they live, it is the place where they are laying the foundations for the rest of their lives. If Season 4 asked ‘What is home?’ and Season 5 asked, ‘What are you willing to do to protect your home?’ then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created — when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home.”

And lest you think Claire and Jamie’s adventures are even close to nearing their end, Outlander has already been renewed for a seventh season.

Enjoy this new shot of the Outlander cast below, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 6.