The Handmaid's Tale Showrunner Bruce Miller to Step Down for Final Season, Will Focus on The Testaments Spinoff

The Handmaid’s Tale will be under His eye slightly different supervision when it returns for its final season.

Executive producer Bruce Miller, who has overseen the Hulu drama since its first season, is stepping away from the showrunner position for the upcoming Season 6, THR reports. Executive producers/writers Yahlin Chang and Eric Tuchman will serve as co-showrunners in his stead.

The reason for Miller’s decision is one of which even Aunt Lydia would approve: He’s focusing on the Handmaid‘s sequel series The Testaments. That project, which Hulu confirmed in September was in “active development,” is based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name and picks up years after the events of the original show.

Miller is still slated to write two episodes of Handmaid’s final season.

“We are making The Testaments, and it’s not going to track precisely,” Miller told TVLine in September during a discussion of Aunt Lydia, played by Ann Dowd, who is a major figure in the sequel novel. “Margaret writes these absolutely deliciously specific characters. We had to go away from that in Handmaid’s, and we’re going to have to go away from that in Testaments.”

He added: “Testaments is certainly going to be a sequel to the show.”