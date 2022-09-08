Handmaid's Tale to End With Season 6

The Lord giveth, and He taketh away: The Handmaid’s Tale has been renewed for Season 6, which also will be its last hurrah.

Hulu announced the dystopian drama’s fate Thursday at the Season 5 premiere event, which took place at the Toronto International Film Festival.

In addition, the streamer confirmed that Handmaid’s showrunner Bruce Miller is “actively developing” a sequel series, based on Margaret Atwood’s novel The Testaments, that picks up years after the events of the original show.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 begins streaming on Wednesday, Sept. 14, with a two-episode premiere. Single episodes will follow weekly.

Per the official Season 5 synopsis: “June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Nick and Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah.”

In addition to series star/executive producer Elisabeth Moss, returning series regulars include Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, O-T Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Ann Dowd, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger.

What do you think about The Handmaid’s Tale ending next season? Hit the comments and let us know!