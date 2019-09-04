Handmaid's Tale Sequel Eyed at Hulu

RELATED STORIES TV Streaming Service Guide: Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu and 21 Other Options — What Are Your 'Must Haves'?

Hulu is looking to expand The Handmaid’s Tale into a full-blown franchise. The streaming service and MGM TV are said to be in preliminary discussions with Handmaid’s showrunner Bruce Miller to develop a sequel series to the Emmy Award-winning drama, which will be based on Margaret Atwood’s upcoming followup The Testaments, Deadline reports.

The Testaments, which hits bookshelves on Tuesday, Sept. 10, picks up more than 15 years after the events of The Handmaid’s Tale. The book’s official logline — which includes potential spoilers for those who have not read the original 1985 novel — reads as follows:

“When the van door slammed on Offred’s future at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale, readers had no way of telling what lay ahead for her — freedom, prison or death. With The Testaments, the wait is over. Margaret Atwood’s sequel picks up the story more than 15 years after Offred stepped into the unknown, with the explosive testaments of three female narrators from Gilead.”

Word of a potential Handmaid’s Tale sequel series comes just three weeks after the Season 3 finale (read recap). The show has already been picked up for a fourth season, which is expected to debut in 2020.

