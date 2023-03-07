Ratings: 9-1-1 Dips Just a Bit After 3-Month Break, The Voice Tops Monday

In the latest TV show ratings, NBC’s The Voice led Monday in both total viewers and in the demo, with CBS in rerun mode. Cancellation Jitters! Network Shows in Limbo

NBC | The Voice opened Season 23 with 6.3 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, right on par with its fall opener; read recap. Leading out of that, Quantum Leap inched up to its best audience since Jan. 2 (2.1 million viewers) while posting its fifth 0.3 rating out of the past six episodes; read recap.

FOX | 9-1-1 returned from its three-month break to 4.8 million viewers and a 0.6 rating, down just a smidge from its fall finale; read post mortem. Fantasy Island followed with a typical 2 mil/0.2.

ABC | The Bachelor (2.9 mil/0.6) was steady. The Good Doctor delivered its best audience in four episodes (3.3 million) and its seventh straight 0.3 rating; read recap and watch The Good Lawyer spinoff teaser.

