Good Doctor Recap: Jared's Back! Plus, Shaun's Gonna Need a Good Lawyer

Why, hello there, Dr. Kalu! Good Doctor Cast Exits

Monday’s episode of The Good Doctor marked the return of former series regular Chuku Modu, who is reprising his Season 1 role as Jared for the remainder of Season 6. For those who need a refresher, or discovered the ABC medical drama after Season 1, Jared was one of Melendez’s OG residents, along with Shaun and Claire. He was romantically involved with Claire, but broke up with her when it became evident that she was less invested in him than he was in her.

Jared initially lost his job after he assaulted surgical attending Dr. Matt Coyle, who had sexually harassed Claire. Jared initially played the “race card” to keep his job, a decision that didn’t sit well with Melendez or Andrews. He left San Jose to continue his residency at Denver Memorial following the Season 2 premiere, and hadn’t been seen since.

When he returned to St. Bonaventure Monday, he was accompanying his one (and only) patient, Roland Barnes, the fifth richest man in the world. Jared was three years into his surgical residency when he left Denver Memorial to be a concierge doctor — a decision he’d ultimately come to regret after working alongside Shaun again. And after burying the hatchet with Andrews, Jared made it known that he wanted a second chance to continue his residency at St. Bons. Because Lim didn’t have a slot for a third-year surgical resident, Jared agreed to restart the program as a first year, a supposedly small sacrifice in the name of reaching his full potential. Moving forward, he’ll work under Shaun, filling the position recently vacated by Dr. Powell.

At the end of the hour, Jared, Shaun and Lea gathered to toast Jared’s return to San Jose. But almost as soon as they clinked glasses, Shaun received a most unwelcome knock at the door. On the other side was a process server, there to let Shaun know that he’d been served. He’s being sued for malpractice, setting up next week’s backdoor pilot for prospective spinoff The Good Lawyer.

Elsewhere in Monday’s episode…

* Park and Perez worked on Joe… aka Mia’s Joe… aka the man who came between Park and his ex-wife. He came to St. Bons believing he had inoperable cancer (he didn’t) and wanting Park’s forgiveness. He walked away with a clean bill of health and a pardon for his role in destroying their marriage.

* After another negative pregnancy test, Morgan began her third round of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

What did you think of The Good Doctor Season 6, Episode 15: “Old Friends”? Sound off in Comments.