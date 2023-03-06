Good Lawyer Trailer: Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann Makes Her Debut in Promo for Planted Good Doctor Spinoff

Next up on The Good Doctor‘s docket: The backdoor pilot for The Good Lawyer (airing Monday, March 13 at 10/9c). Good Doctor Cast Exits

ABC on Monday aired the first teaser for the planted spinoff, which casts Nancy Drew‘s Kennedy McMann as the titular attorney. In the episode, Dr. Shaun Murphy (played by Freddie Highmore) “seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer (played by McMann) who has obsessive compulsive disorder,” according to the official synopsis.

Moments prior to the promo, Shaun received a most unwelcome knock at his door. On the other side was a process server, there to let him know that he’d been served. He’s being sued for malpractice, but the particulars of the case remain unknown.

McMann’s Joni DeGroot is described as a “brilliant, funny and self-aware lawyer who is relatively new to her prestigious law firm when she takes Shaun’s case.” Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) co-stars as Janet Stewart, “a highly regarded attorney and partner at the law firm with a fierce intellect and dry wit,” while Bethlehem Million (Sick) plays Abbie, Joni’s “compassionate, practical, slightly older sister. A voice of reason, she is Joni’s biggest cheerleader, roommate and best friend.”

The Good Lawyer has not yet been picked up to series. As of press time, the mothership is still awaiting word on a Season 7 renewal. The potential spinoff comes as McMann prepares to say goodbye to Nancy Drew; the fourth and final season debuts Wednesday, May 31 on The CW.

Press PLAY on the promo above, see the key art below, then hit the comments and let us know if you’ll be tuning in for The Good Lawyer‘s backdoor pilot.