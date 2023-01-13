Riverdale and Nancy Drew Set Final Season Premiere Dates on The CW — Both Series Finales Airing in August

It’s a bittersweet day for fans of iconic TV redheads: We now know when the final seasons of Riverdale and Nancy Drew will air.

First up is Riverdale, which kicks off its time-bending seventh season on Wednesday, March 29 at 9/8c, following a new episode of The Flash. Nancy Drew‘s fourth and final outing then begins on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 pm, taking over The Flash‘s time slot.

Riverdale and Nancy Drew‘s series finales will both air on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

News of both Riverdale and Nancy Drew‘s final seasons also comes with first looks and synopses of what to expect from both shows. We’ll start with Riverdale, which is — as expected — an absolute doozy: “Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they’ve ever been anywhere but the 1950’s.”

The mind-boggling synopsis continues: “Archie Andrews is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons; Betty Cooper is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life — including her controlling mother Alice; Veronica Lodge is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller is a ‘square’ crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty is a greaser who’s destined to be an Elvis-type star. It isn’t until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate — Riverdale’s Guardian Angel — that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950’s forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?”

Just like the residents of Riverdale, it sounds like the members of the Drew Crew will also find themselves in new positions for the show’s final season: “George’s desire for justice has brought her fighting spirit to the courtroom as an aspiring law school student; Nick, whose broken engagement with George has left him single, is back on the dating scene, and focused on becoming a rising star as a local businessman; Bess is eager to become the town’s guardian of dangerous supernatural secrets, only to encounter a threatening new foe who’s hellbent on leading a witch-hunt to undermine her mission; and Nancy’s star-crossed love Ace must confront the deathly curse keeping him and Nancy from acting on their feelings for each other.”

According to The CW, Nancy Drew‘s final season “begins as Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen—or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace, the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace —whose own heart may also be tempted by a new relationship. Nancy’s exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy’s efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them—and it could cost her everything, and everyone, she’s ever loved.”

Are you ready to say goodbye to Riverdale and Nancy Drew this August? Drop a comment with your thoughts on their final seasons below.