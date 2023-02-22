The Good Doctor Shocker: Chuku Modu Sets Extended Return as Dr. Jared Kalu

One of Dr. Melendez’s OG residents is returning to St. Bonaventure. Good Doctor Cast Exits

Former Good Doctor star Chuku Modu is set to reprise his role as Dr. Jared Kulu, our sister site Deadline reports. He’ll first appear on Monday, March 6, in an episode titled “Old Friends,” when Dr. Kalu arrives at St. Bons with a billionaire patient.

But wait, there’s more! A source tells TVLine that Modu will appear in a whopping seven episodes. (In other words, he’ll recur for the remainder of Season 6.)

Modu was a series regular in Season 1 of the ABC medical drama. Initially, Jared worked under Nicholas Gonzalez’s Dr. Melendez, alongside fellow residents Shaun and Claire. Jared and Claire even dated a while, but broke up toward the end of Season 1.

Jared lost his job at St. Bons after he physically assaulted surgical attending Dr. Coyle, who’d previously harassed Claire. He was written out following the Season 2 premiere, at which point Jared left San Jose to continue his residency in Denver.

Modu is the third series regular to leave The Good Doctor and come back. Fellow Season 1 cast member Beau Garrett resurfaced for a brief cameo in the COVID-themed Season 4 opener, while Thomas returned for a pair of Season 5 episodes following her shocking departure at the end of Season 4.

His return comes one week before the backdoor pilot for prospective spinoff The Good Lawyer, which stars Nancy Drew‘s Kennedy McMann and Desperate Housewives vet Felicity Huffman and is set to air Monday, March 13 at 10/9c.

Are you looking forward to Chuku Modu’s return as Dr. Jared Kalu? Sound off in Comments.