Succession: The Roys Prepare for an All-Out 'Knife Fight' in Final Season Trailer

You better watch out, you better not cry, better not pout, we’re telling you why: Logan Roy is coming to town.

When the acerbic patriarch visits the ATN newsroom in Succession‘s just-released Season 4 trailer, his nonchalance — and, probably, his killer eyewear — causes quite the ripple. “He’s moseying, he’s terrifyingly moseying!” Greg reports to Tom via phone, adding, “It’s like if Santa Claus was a hitman.”

Pirates and “death-wrestling ogres,” as well as Kendall’s choice of footwear, also feature prominently in the two-and-a-half-minute spot.

The Emmy-winning drama will return to HBO on Sunday, March 26, at 9/8c. Per the Season 4 logline: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

Season 3 ended with Roy siblings Kendall, Shiv and Roman teaming up to stop their father Logan from selling Waystar to Lukas Matsson and GoJo. But Logan outsmarted them, getting their mother to sign off on the deal and securing a huge payout for himself while cutting his ungrateful kids out entirely. He had help, too, it seems, from Shiv’s husband Tom, who apparently tipped Logan off about the siblings’ coup attempt. (Read a full finale recap here.)

Season 4 cast additions include Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

In February, series creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker that the upcoming run of episodes would be the show’s last. “You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession,” Armstrong said. “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind.

Press PLAY on the video above to watch the Roys prepare for battle, then hit the comments with your thoughts!