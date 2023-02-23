Succession to End With Season 4 at HBO, Jesse Armstrong Reveals

The Roy family’s power struggle is coming to an end sooner than we thought: Succession will end with its upcoming fourth season at HBO, series creator Jesse Armstrong tells The New Yorker. (TVLine has confirmed the news with an HBO source.)

“You know, there’s a promise in the title of Succession,” Armstrong says in an interview titled “The End of Succession Is Near.” “I’ve never thought this could go on forever. The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

He recalls meeting with his writing staff prior to Season 4, “and I sort of said, ‘Look, I think this maybe should be it. But what do you think?’ And we played out various scenarios: We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference.”

Armstrong adds that once he made the decision to end the show, he didn’t want to wait to reveal it until after the final season had aired: “We don’t hide the ball very much on the show. I feel a responsibility to the viewership, and I personally wouldn’t like the feeling of, ‘Oh, that’s it, guys. That was the end.’ I wouldn’t like that in a show. I think I would like to know it is coming to an end.”

Succession — which centers on the uber-wealthy Roy family and their savage battle for control of patriarch Logan Roy’s sprawling media empire — debuted in 2018 and has won two Emmys for best drama series. Season 4 is set to premiere Sunday, March 26.