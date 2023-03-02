The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5: Amazon Announces Release Date for Final 9 Episodes — Plus, Find Out Who's Not Back as a Series Regular

Midge Maisel’s farewell tour will get underway in six weeks. What's New on Netflix, Prime Video and More

Prime Video has announced that the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will launch on Friday, April 14 with a three-episode premiere. Season 5’s remaining six episodes will then be released weekly, culminating with the series finale on May 26.

Returning series regulars include Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

Conspicuously missing from the official Season 5 cast list is Luke Kirby. The actor was upgraded to a full-fledged series regular in Season 4 after recurring on the awards juggernaut as Lenny Bruce for the first three seasons. It’s currently unclear if Kirby will make a guest appearance in Season 5. If the Season 4 finale does turn out to be Kirby’s swan song, the Emmy winner certainly went out with a bang.

Per Season 5’s official logline, “Midge finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.”

As we previously reported, series creator/EP Amy Sherman Palladino and EP Daniel Palladino’s former Gilmore Girls colleagues Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia are set to reprise their Season 4 guest-star roles in Season 5. Additionally, fellow Season 4 guest stars Alfie Fuller (aka Susie’s new assistant Dinah Rutledge), Jason Ralph (aka late-night booker Mike Carr) and Reid Scott (aka talk show host Gordon Ford) have been promoted to series regulars. (Additional intel on Season 5 can be found here.)

It was one year ago that Prime Video announced that Season 5 would be the series’ swan song.

“Amy, Dan [Palladino, executive producer], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement at the time. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.”