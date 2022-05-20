Mrs. Maisel: Milo Ventimiglia's 'Handsome Man' Returning In Final Season For 'More Extensive' Encore

Milo Ventimiglia‘s “Handsome Man” will become a decidedly more fleshed-out man in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel‘s final season.

Exec producers Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino confirm to TVLine exclusively that Ventimiglia — who appeared briefly in Season 4 as a passing lust interest for Rachel Brosnahan’s titular character — is returning in Season 5 for a far meatier stint.

“We will see a nice, more extensive Part 2 to ‘Milo and Rachel,'” Daniel Palladino declares. Asked if this means Ventimiglia’s character will get an actual name this time around, the EP confirms, “Yes, we’ll find out his name.”

In Season 4’s seventh episode, Midge encounters Ventimiglia’s “Handsome Man” while walking in Central Park. There’s an immediate flirtation which is followed soon thereafter by a “spontaneous” hook-up which is itself interrupted by an intruder who just so happens to be — twist — the dude’s wife.

Back in February, Ventimiglia told TVLine that he relished the opportunity to reunite with his ex-Gilmore Girls bosses Amy and Dan.

“Once Gilmore wrapped, we never stopped talking,” he shared. “I’ve kept them close to my world and they’ve kept me close to theirs for a very long time. So, when Amy called and said, ‘Hey, would you come [on the show]?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely — whatever you guys need.’ So, it [was] just great. They’re such good people. And it’s always nice as an actor to work with creative writers that care so much about the work and the outcome and the process.

“And Rachel is a pal of mine, and we had a good time on set,” the This Is Us vet added of Brosnahan. “And that’s all you can hope for.”

News of Ventimiglia’s return comes three weeks after it was announced that fellow Gilmore alum Kelly Bishop will also be returning for Season 5.

Production on Mrs. Maisel‘s farewell season is currently underway in New York City.