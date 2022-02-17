Marvelous Mrs. Maisel End Date Set: Season 5 Will Be Show's Last

The new tight 10 is a firm five (seasons): The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will end its Emmy-winning run after its upcoming — and just-ordered — fifth season. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

The renewal/end date announcement comes just hours before Amy Sherman-Palladino’s dramedy about the titular 1950s stand-up comedienne kicks off its penultimate fourth season on Prime Video (the first two episodes drop Friday).

“Amy, Dan [Palladino, executive producer], and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel’s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.

“This series has meant so much to Prime Video and the effects of its success will be felt long after its final season,” the exec continued. “I can’t wait for fans and our worldwide Prime Video audience to savor each moment as we embark on the culmination of this groundbreaking and unforgettable series.”

Production on Maisel‘s fifth and final season is currently underway in New York.

In a 2020 Q&A, Sherman-Palladino weighed in on the series’ eventual endgame. “We don’t want don’t want to overstay our welcome,” she maintained. “Midge has a journey she has to take. It’s the struggle that is fun [as opposed to] ‘I’m sitting in a penthouse and I’m really rich and I’ve got a lot of chihuahuas.’ We know emotionally where we want to end her and at what point we want to cut it off, we just don’t know how many episodes it’s going to take to get there.”

Do you have thoughts about Maisel‘s ending? Sound off in the comments!