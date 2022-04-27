Kelly Bishop Sets Mrs. Maisel Return — Plus: 2 Cast Members Promoted to Series Regular in Final Season

Fans of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have not seen the last of Kelly Bishop‘s matchmaking magnate. Popular Roles Recast Before Premiere: Thrones Queen, Lucifer's Maze, Full House Dad, Gilmore Girls Beau and More

TVLine can confirm that the Gilmore Girls vet will reprise her guest-starring role as Rose’s rival love broker Benedetta in the Prime Video hit’s fifth and final season.

Meanwhile, fellow Season 4 recurring guest stars Alfie Fuller (AKA Susie’s new assistant Dinah Rutledge) and Jason Ralph (AKA late-night booker Mike Carr) have been upped to series regulars. (Fun fact you probably already know: Ralph is the significant other of Maisel leading lady Rachel Brosnahan). They join the previously promoted Reid Scott (Veep), who will be back as talk show host Gordon Ford.

Additionally, Peter Friedman (Succession), Chloë Kerwin (Asleep in My Palm), Austin Basis (Supernatural), Josh Grisetti (Nurse Jackie), Michael Cyril Creighton (Only Murders in the Building), Eddie Kaye Thomas (Scorpion), and Lucas Kavner (The Jim Jefferies Show) are boarding Season 5 in new, unspecified roles.

Mrs. Maisel marks Bishop’s third collaboration with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. In addition to Gilmore, the trio worked together on the short-lived ABC Family dramedy Bunheads.

Ahead of the launch of Mrs. Maisel‘s penultimate fourth season in February, Daniel Palladino described Benedetta as Emily Gilmore “on steroids.”

Production on Mrs. Maisel‘s farewell season is currently underway in New York City.