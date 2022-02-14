Kelly Bishop's Mrs. Maisel Character Is Emily Gilmore 'On Steroids'

Kelly Bishop will be channeling a heightened version of her frosty Gilmore Girls matriarch when she pops into The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

In describing the actress’ guest stint in the Prime Video hit’s upcoming fourth season (the first two episodes of which drop this Friday), exec producer Daniel Palladino — who, of course, worked with Bishop on Gilmore — teased that her character is Emily Gilmore “on steroids.”

Additional details on Bishop’s Maisel alter ego are being kept under wraps — Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino will only say that we will “see her for a bit” — but a first look video that Prime Video released last June emitted strong “snooty socialite” energy (watch below).

This marks Bishop’s third collaboration with Team Palladino. In addition to Gilmore, the trio worked together on the short-lived ABC Family dramedy Bunheads.

Bishop is the latest Gilmore Girls alum to appear on Mrs. Maisel, joining fellow Stars Hollow vets Alex Borstein, Liza Weil, Emily Bergl, the late Brian Tarantina, and fellow Season 4 newbie Milo Ventimiglia.

“Once Gilmore wrapped, we never stopped talking,” Ventimiglia recently shared with TVLine. “I’ve kept them close to my world and they’ve kept me close to theirs for a very long time. So, when Amy called and said, ‘Hey, would you come [on Mrs. Maisel]?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely — whatever you guys need.’ So, it [was] just great.”