Milo Ventimiglia Teases His 'Brief' But 'Memorable' Mrs. Maisel Guest Stint

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back with new episodes in a little over a week, yet details about one of Season 4’s most anticipated guest stars — Milo Ventimiglia — remain scarce. And during a recent interview with TVLine, the This Is Us actor did little to clear up the mystery surrounding his hush-hush stint (beyond what we’ve glimpsed in paparazzi photos).

Describing his character as, “a well-dressed man with a dog in a park talking to” Rachel Brosnahan’s Midge, Ventimiglia adds, cryptically, “It looked like there were some flowers around, looked like there was a lot of conversation and laughter… I think that’s kind of all people need to know for the moment.”

Asked to shed light on the size of his role, the Emmy-nominated actor reveals, “I’d say it’s a brief memorable moment — possibly to be repeated.”

Ventimiglia was more forthcoming when it came to discussing his behind-the-scenes reunion with his ex-Gilmore Girls bosses-turned-Mrs. Maisel EPs Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

“Once Gilmore wrapped, we never stopped talking,” he shares. “I’ve kept them close to my world and they’ve kept me close to theirs for a very long time. So, when Amy called and said, ‘Hey, would you come [on the show]?’ I was like, ‘Absolutely — whatever you guys need.’ So, it [was] just great. They’re such good people. And it’s always nice as an actor to work with creative writers that care so much about the work and the outcome and the process.

“And Rachel is a pal of mine, and we had a good time on set,” he adds of Brosnahan. “And that’s all you can hope for.”

Ventimiglia is the latest Gilmore Girls star to enter Mrs. Maisel‘s orbit, joining fellow Stars Hollow vets Alex Borstein, Liza Weil, Emily Bergl, the late Brian Tarantina and fellow upcoming Season 4 guest star Kelly Bishop.

Over the summer, Team Palladino hinted that Ventimiglia’s Maisel character would be somewhat unconventional, with Daniel maintaining, “You have to see it in context, because it’s actually a very different thing we’re doing with him. We needed someone of his caliber and his handsomeness, so we asked Milo to do it. But you have to see it in the context.”

The first two episodes of Mrs. Maisel‘s eight-episode fourth season drops on Prime Video Friday Feb. 18 (watch trailer here). (With reporting by Kim Roots)