Furious Mrs. Maisel Declares In Season 4 Trailer: 'I'm a Woman So F--k That!'

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is fighting mad in the first full-length trailer for the Emmy-winning comedy’s imminently premiering fourth season.

In the wake of getting kicked off Shy Baldwin’s tour at the end of Season 3, Rachel Brosnahan’s titular cut-up is charting a new and decidedly unapologetic path for herself in the male-dominated business. “Every single show, I’m going to say exactly what’s on my mind,” she informs a horrified Susie at the top of the 75-second promo.

And she will get her wish. In the new, eight-episode season — which kicks off with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, Feb. 18 via Prime Video — Midge lands a gig “with total creative freedom,” per the streamer. “But her commitment to her craft — and the places it takes her — creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her.”

Of Season 4’s big guest stars, only Jason Alexander gets some face-time in the trailer (no sign of Gilmore Girls vets Kelly Bishop or Milo Ventimiglia, sadly.)

In addition to Brosnahan, returning series regulars include Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Tony Shalhoub, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron. Stephanie Hsu, who guest-starred in Season 3 as Mei Lin, a love interest for Zegen’s Joel, will also be back. Ditto Luke Kirby, who will continue his newly expanded recurring role as Lenny Bruce.