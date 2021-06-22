Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: First Details on Milo Ventimiglia's 'Very Different' Role

RELATED STORIES TVLine Items: Hodor Joins Pirate Comedy, Mrs. Maisel Casting and More

Milo Ventimiglia Joins Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4, Reuniting with Gilmore Boss Amy Sherman-Palladino

When it comes to teasing Milo Ventimiglia‘s Season 4 guest stint on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the watchword appears to be unconventional.

Appearing at the Nantucket Film Festival on Saturday, where they were honored with the Excellence in Television Writing award, exec producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino offered the first (extremely cryptic) details about the This Is Us actor’s Maisel character.

“[He’s playing] someone very handsome,” Sherman-Palladino deadpanned during a subsequent NNF Q&A moderated by yours truly.

“You have to see it in context,” Daniel Palladino elaborated, “because it’s actually a very different thing we’re doing with him. We needed someone of his caliber and his handsomeness, so we asked Milo to do it. But you have to see it in the context.”

Ventimiglia is the latest Gilmore Girls star to reteam with Team Palladino on the Amazon hit, joining fellow Stars Hollow vets Alex Borstein, Liza Weil, Emily Bergl, and the late Brian Tarantina.

Gilmore creator Sherman-Palladino foreshadowed the latest reunion back in 2018 during an interview with our sister pub Variety. “Don’t think it has not been discussed!” she said of bringing Ventimiglia on Maisel. “It’s got to be the right part. It can’t be just a cameo. It’s got to have some meat to it. And it’s also got to be a time when he can shave and cut his hair into a 1950s-period look. But the reuniting will definitely happen.”

Production on Maisel Season 4 — delayed nearly a year due to COVID — got underway last January. A premiere date remains TBA.