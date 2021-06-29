Kelly Bishop Joins Mrs. Maisel Season 4 in Most Marvelous Gilmore Girls Reunion Yet — Watch Video

RELATED STORIES Gilmore Girls: Here's What's Standing In the Way of a Second Revival Season

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 is beginning to look like a stealth Gilmore Girls revival — not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Roughly two weeks after news broke that Gilmore alum Milo Ventimiglia is reuniting with Amy Sherman-Palladino via a role on her Emmy-winning Amazon smash, the streamer announced Tuesday that fellow Stars Hollow vet Kelly Bishop (AKA Emily Gilmore) is also joining Maisel‘s upcoming fourth season.

This marks Bishop’s third collaboration with Sherman-Palladino and fellow EP Daniel Palladino. In addition to Gilmore, the trio worked together on the short-lived ABC Family dramedy Bunheads.

Details on Bishop’s character are, as per usual, being kept under wraps, but the first look video above offers a compelling visual tease.

Bishop is the latest Gilmore Girls star to reunite with Team Palladino on the Amazon hit, joining fellow alums Alex Borstein, Liza Weil, Emily Bergl, the late Brian Tarantina, and the aforementioned Ventimiglia.

Last week, Daniel Palladino dropped the first hints about Ventimiglia’s Maisel role, telling TVLine, “It’s actually a very different thing we’re doing with him. We needed someone of his caliber and his handsomeness, so we asked Milo to do it. But you have to see it in the context.”

Production on Maisel Season 4 — delayed nearly a year due to COVID — got underway last January. Daniel Palladino previously told TVLine that although Maisel will look and feel like the same show when it returns, COVID protocols and restrictions will necessitate one creative tweak to the series’ ambitious production. “There will be a lot more visual effects because there are limits to what we can do,” he explained. “Last season, our premiere had 850 extras in an airplane hangar. We cannot do that.”