The Goldbergs to End With Season 10

ABC’s family time with The Goldbergs is coming to an end: The long-running comedy will conclude with the current 10th season, TVLine has confirmed. The upcoming May 3 finale will serve as the series ender.

The Goldbergs this season is averaging 3.2 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7), down 18 and 25 percent from last season’s numbers. Among the five sitcoms ABC has aired this season (including the midseason entry Not Dead Yet), The Goldbergs ranks fourth in audience (ahead of only Home Economics) and No. 3 in the demo.

The news comes after multiple cast changes on the ABC sitcom: In December 2021, longtime series regular Jeff Garlin, who played patriarch Murray Goldberg, exited the show following a human resources investigation stemming from several complaints about the comedian’s on-set behavior. In the Season 10 premiere, it was revealed that Garlin’s character, Murray, had passed away, although it was not specified how he had died.

Prior to that, The Goldbergs said goodbye to fellow cast member George Segal, who died in March 2021 from bypass surgery complications at the age of 87. In the Season 9 premiere, it was revealed that Pops had quietly passed away in his sleep.

The ’80s-set Goldbergs first premiered in 2013. Loosely based on the life of creator Adam F. Goldberg, the series currently stars Wendi McLendon-Covey (as Beverly), Sean Giambrone (as Adam), Troy Gentile (as Barry), Hayley Orrantia (as Erica) and Sam Lerner (as Erica’s husband Geoff).

“It’s been an honor to be part of The Goldbergs for the last decade,” McLendon-Covey said in a statement. “I’m really proud of what we accomplished with the show, and I’m so lucky to have had such a rewarding experience. I will miss my TV family and every last crew member. Thanks to our brilliant writers for giving us thoughtful story arcs year after year, and for being so collaborative. Thanks to the best EPs in the business. And thanks to all our fans (the Goldnerds) for being so sweet and supportive. My heart is full…But I definitely hope I never see another pair of shoulder pads for the rest of my life.”

Our sister site Deadline was first to report the news of the cancellation.

The Goldbergs fans, how are you feeling about the show’s end? Hit the comments!