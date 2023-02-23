Rihanna to Perform Black Panther Anthem 'Lift Me Up' at the 2023 Oscars

Musical superstar Rihanna will follow her vaunted Super Bowl Halftime Show with a performance at this year’s Oscars, ABC announced Thursday.

The singer will perform “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song — with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler — is nominated for Best Original Song. The nod is Rihanna’s first Oscar nomination.

The annual awards ceremony will air live on ABC on Sunday, March 12. Late-night’s Jimmy Kimmel will host the evening, which will be broadcast from Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.

Rihanna is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky. Her pregnancy was confirmed soon after her set at the midway point of Super Bowl 57, a 13-minute medley of hits like “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “We Found Love,” All of the Lights” and “Run This Town” that she performed while often standing on a small platform that was raised very high above the playing field. At times, especially toward the end of the performance, it appeared that Rihanna was pointedly revealing a baby bump. (Watch video here.)

Are you planning to watch this year’s Oscars? If so, are you looking forward to Rihanna’s performance? Hit the comments and let us know!