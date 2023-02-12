Rihanna Performs Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show — Watch and Grade It

Rihanna interrupting a football game to perform a medley of her greatest hits? Yes, this is what we came for.

The singer-turned-beauty mogul took the stage at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday, blessing viewers with a halftime show four years in the making. (She previously turned down the NFL’s offer to perform in 2019, standing in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.)

Twitter immediately lit up with tweets speculating that Rihanna must be pregnant with her second child, which her rep confirmed after the performance.

Watch portions of Rihanna’s halftime performance below, which we’ll replace will the full video when it becomes available:

rihanna opening the show with ‘bitch better have my money’ 🔥 #superbowl pic.twitter.com/xsvtNVxIRq — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

rihanna’s performance of ‘diamonds’ was amazing pic.twitter.com/Rddfp6scrd — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) February 13, 2023

From the moment she was announced as this year’s halftime performer, fans began speculating which songs Rihanna would pull from her extensive catalogue of bops, as well as which famous collaborators she might pull on stage with her.

In the end, here’s how RiRi’s Super Bowl setlist shook out: “Bitch Better Have My Money,” “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In the World),” “We Found Love,” “Rude Boy,” “Work,” “Pour It Up,” “All of the Lights,” “Run This Town,” “Umbrella” and “Diamonds.”

Speaking with reporters at a Super Bowl press conference last week, Rihanna said her “biggest challenge” in preparing for the halftime show was finalizing her setlist. “Trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes” is no easy task, it turns out.

“Some songs we had to lose because of that and and that’s gonna be okay,” she explained. “But I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down. … It’s going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way that we could have put it together.”

And even with millions of people tuning in to watch Rihanna perform, there’s only one fan she really hopes to impress — her nine-month-old baby boy.

“The Super Bowl is one of the big stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all,” Rihanna told reporters. “It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Rihanna’s Super Bowl 57 halftime show performance, then grade it in our poll below and drop a comment with your full review.