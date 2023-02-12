Yep, Rihanna's Pregnant! News Confirmed Right After Her High-Flying Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is expecting her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, it was confirmed not long after the pop singer delivered a high-flying performance at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

In front of a State Farm Stadium crowd of 72,000 (plus tens of millions watching at home), Rihanna served up a 13-minute medley of songs midway through Sunday night’s Chiefs-Eagles championship match-up — oftentimes while standing on a small platform that was suspended high above the playing field.

At times, especially toward the end of the performance, it appeared that Rihanna was pointedly revealing a baby bump, though if that was intended as an “announcement,” it was far less than Beyonce at the 2011 VMAs.

Rihanna’s latest pregnancy news comes nine months after she and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2022

During a Feb. 9 presser held by Apple Music, sponsor of the halftime show, Rihanna reflected on her first months as a parent, saying, “When you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world. So, as scary as that was [to agree to the Super Bowl gig] there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it’s important for me to do this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”

And amidst rehearsals, Rihanna also says that “the physical challenge has definitely been immense for many reasons, of course. I haven’t done this in a minute. You’re just running around … trying to put a 2-hour set in 13 minutes, and you’re gonna see on Sunday.”