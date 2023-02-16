×

Paramount+ Announces Price Increase

Paramount Plus
Courtesy of Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan’s myriad Yellowstone spinoffs don’t come cheap, folks.

Paramount+ announced Thursday that it is hiking its monthly subscription rates in the near future. Specifically, the “Premium” Paramount+ tier with Showtime will rise from $9.99 to $11.99, while the “Essential” tier without Showtime and with advertising will increase from $4.99 to $5.99. A specific timetable for the price hikes is not known.

The news comes two weeks after Paramount execs announced that Paramount+ and Showtime would merge into one standalone entity, to be branded Paramount+ With Showtime. The new service will host originals from both the linear cable channel (e.g., Billions, The Chi, Yellowjackets) and the streamer (such as 1923, Criminal Minds: Evolution, Tulsa King).

“Today, we’re announcing that we will be fully integrating Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear platforms later this year, providing even more popular franchises and hit originals for viewers to enjoy,” Paramount CEO Bob Bakish said in a memo late last month. “To reflect this change, both our premium streaming tier on Paramount+ and the Showtime linear network will become Paramount+ With Showtime in the U.S.”

In the wake of the merger news, Showtime announced the cancellations of two freshman series: American Gigolo and Let the Right One In. You can read more about those cancellations here. It also unveiled plans to expand the Dexter and Billions franchises via multiple spinoffs.

