Trinity Killer-Centric Dexter Spinoff In the Works at Paramount+

Paramount+ is going all in on Dexter.

On the heels of our exclusive report that the streamer — which will soon merge with pay cabler Showtime — is developing a prequel series centered on a young version of Michael C. Hall’s titular serial killer, comes news (per Wall Street Journal) that the about-to-be rebranded “Paramount+ with Showtime” is also eyeing a spinoff centered on the origin story of John Lithgow’s Trinity Killer.

Lithgow won an Emmy for for portraying Dexter‘s iconic villain (AKA Arthur Mitchell), who was brutally murdered by Dex via framing hammer in the Season 4 finale. Lithgow briefly reprised his role for a series of flashbacks in Showtime’s 10-episode revival Dexter: New Blood.

As we noted last week, a second season of Dexter: New Blood has been scrapped in favor of the aforementioned offshoot focused on Young Dexter. The prequel, which is being shepherded by longtime Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips, “will be set in Dexter’s hometown of Miami, and will touch on stories of real-life serial killers of the time period,” according to WSJ.

Meanwhile, Paramount+ is also developing several spinoffs of the long-running Showtime drama series Billions (more on that here).

The news comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set to combine into one shared service later this year, under the name Paramount+ With Showtime. The linear Showtime channel will be rebranded, also as Paramount+ With Showtime, and Showtime content will be available to stream on Paramount+’s ad-free tier (with no add-on needed).