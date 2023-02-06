Multiple Billions Spinoffs, Including Millions and Trillions Offshoots, in the Works at Paramount+

The soon-to-be-rebranded Showtime will continue to show viewers the money, with a whopping four Billions spinoffs currently in the works.

Following a report from the Wall Street Journal on Monday, the pay cabler — which will soon merge with streaming service Paramount+ — has confirmed it is developing several offshoots of its long-running financial drama, two of which will take inspiration from the mothership’s title: Millions will follow “diverse, thirtysomething financial mogul wannabes doing whatever it takes to make it in Manhattan,” while Trillions will be based on “fictional stories of the richest people in the world — titans of industry living all over the country but coming into contact and conflict with one another,” the logline reads.

Rounding out the quartet of projects are Billions: Miami, set in the world of private aviation, and Billions: London, operating in the world of U.K. finance.

Billions co-creators and showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien are exec-producing all four of the potential series. In a statement on Monday, the duo said, “We remain fascinated by people whose ambition is boundless and who think the laws of civilization and nature don’t apply to them. Miami is a vital and vibrant place the super-rich have begun taking over. We’re excited to show everyone what’s really going on down there.”

Additionally, on the heels of TVLine’s exclusive report that Showtime is developing a Dexter prequel, the project has officially been ordered to series; get more details here.

The expansion of the Billions and Dexter universes comes as Paramount+ and Showtime are set to combine into one shared service later this year, under the name Paramount+ With Showtime. The linear Showtime channel will be rebranded, also as Paramount+ With Showtime, and Showtime content will be available to stream on Paramount+’s ad-free tier (with no add-on needed).

Billions has been part of Showtime’s lineup since January 2016, initially centering on Damian Lewis’ Bobby “Axe” Axelrod and Paul Giamatti’s Chuck Rhoades. Lewis later left the show during its Season 5 finale and was ostensibly replaced by Corey Stoll as billionaire business titan Mike Prince. Season 7 of Billions is currently in production and is set to premiere later this year.